MSSU to go virtual after Thanksgiving break

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is turning to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break. Students say they feel relief that the university is taking action to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nicholas Staus, MSSU Student Senate, said, “I think I’m relieved.”

Student Senate members are applauding the university’s decision to move classes online beginning November 30.

“I felt strongly that coming back after the conclusion at Thanksgiving break would put a lot of lives at risk and put a lot of students in jeopardy of getting sick with covid-19.”

Missouri Southern’s President says this move is to protect students.

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, said, “Really the rationale for this was to help protect the health and safety of our campus. Especially our students and to try to minimize the number of students who will be coming back to campus after traveling during thanksgiving break.”

He says students were a part of the decision making process.

“I did receive a resolution from the student senate and the faculty senate to encourage the leadership at campus to pivot to go online after thanksgiving. And so its important that we listen and weigh that into our decision making. So the student voice did play a role in this decision.”

A nursing student who’s graduating next month says the switch to online will help her study.

Willow Rhoades, MSSU Senior, said, “It honestly doesn’t bother me. I like online classes especially for the nursing program. It gives me more of an opportunity to study and focus on my own.”

MSSU’s President says professors are prepared for the transition.

“I believe our faculty will do a great job. Many of our courses throughout this semester have been hybrid or high flex. And so faculty are in a better place to make this transition,” said Van Galen.

The university plans on having a walk-through commencement on December 11 and 12 for students. They will go back to in person classes in January.