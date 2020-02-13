Closings
MSSU students teach science for a day

by: Joie Bettenhausen

JOPLIN, Mo. — College students are spending time out of the classroom to teach kids about science.

The Missouri Southern Physics and Women In Science clubs visited the Lion Cub Academy Wednesday.

Club members taught younger students science principles with fun experiments.

They’re aimed at getting kids interested in science at an early age.

Dr. Jency Sundararajan, MSSU Physics Associate Professor, said, “So we just want to keep the kids interested in science because science is fun. It’s exciting. Science is for everyone, so we want everyone to be passionate about science.”

Kids in the academy got to do several experiments including making their own slime and learning about pressure changes with a beach ball.

