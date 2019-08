Missouri Southern students are already tackling a new state requirement to earn a degree in Missouri.

State law now mandates a civics exam.

There are 50 questions on the MSSU test, covering US history, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Missouri State Constitution.

The exam is similar to the citizenship test given by the Federal Department of Homeland Security.

MSSU student Taygen Brant was the first to take, and pass, the test at Missouri Southern.