MSSU students participate in de-stressing activities during midterms week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern are learning how to relax at a very stressful time of the school year.

This is the week for midterm exams at MSSU and members of the office of human resources are using a variety of events and activities to help students to de-stress before test taking.

“So we’re proving free massages today and actually tomorrow as well from 10 to 1, um, we have some slime to play with and take them with them when they’re taking their exams, and stress balls as well as in the oval as well yard games like Jenga,” said Heather Bullock, MSSU Lead Mental Health Counselor.

Some of the activities will also take place Thursday.