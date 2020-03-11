MSSU students help raise funds for Carthage Humane Society

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students at a local university are helping raise money to help a local animal shelter.

The Carthage Humane Society is working to raise money for a backup generator.

Honor students at MSSU are asking their fellow classmates to help out.

They need a total of $500.

It’s part of a class students in the school’s honors program take to help them learn about their community.

Kambry Landwehr, MSSU Honor Students, said, “Our class is called Service Learning, and the class that we go out to is basically we go out to our community and we find organizations to work with and who we want to help in the community and so we chose the Carthage Humane Society because me and my partner have a love for animals.”

And even if students can’t afford to contribute money to the cause, there are several ways they can help out the shelter that includes adopting pets or volunteering at the shelter.