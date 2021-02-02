MSSU students examine plastic pollution in area streams

JOPLIN, Mo. — A couple of local college students, and one high school student are all on a microplastic mission.

It’s no secret there’s a lot of plastic pollution in the earth’s oceans, both in large and microscopic variety. But what about in fresh bodies of water, especially here in the Four States. That’s what two senior environmental health a safety majors at MSSU wanted to know. The answer is yes. Tim Peternell explains how it got there.

Tim Peternell, MSSU Environmental Health & Safety Major, said, “You know whenever you see plastic that’s laying on the side of the road or something, it takes awhile, but that will eventually break down and turn into plastics, uh microplastics, another way that it happens is so whenever you wear clothing that’s made out of synthetic material, you wash it, there will be little microfibers going out into the water system.”

Peternell took samples of water from 16 different locations in the Spring River watershed, while another student, Avery Cozen sampled the sediment. They’re looking for fragments called microplastic. That’s what these colored strands are under a microscope, the red dot is used as a frame of reference. The findings don’t surprise their teacher, Dr. Teresa Boman.

Dr. Teresa Boman, MSSU Biology & Environmental Health, said, “The question is whether they get bio-accumulated or not, and so if it starts in the small organism and then a larger organism eats ten of those small organisms and they maintain all those microplastics in the big picture it may be more harmful as it goes up the food chain, so far, we know it’s found in the human body and in our organs and so it is getting to us.”

Both students conducted the study as part of a research project. A Joplin High School student conducted a similar project with water samples taken just from Turkey Creek.

Keya Pandey, J.H.S. Senior, said, “Really happy that we didn’t find any beads or pellets, since they were banned in 2015 or around that time, it is still really concerning to see that many fragments in each filter because you can see that really adds up fast.”

She’ll present her findings as part of her regional science fair project which will be held on the MSSU campus.