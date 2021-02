JOPLIN, Mo. — Area students are looking to dress to impress, and you could help.

Missouri Southern and the Joplin Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to get professional clothing on the backs of students looking for a new job.

You can drop off gently used business attire at the Joplin Chamber of Commerce and the MSSU Career Services area located on the second floor of the Spiva Library on campus.

They will be Accepting donations through February 26.