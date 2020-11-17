MSSU students and staff to be able to access social service on campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students and staff members at Missouri Southern State University will be able to access social services while on campus.

MSSU in one of seven show-me state campuses that will be part of a pilot program. It’s bringing a member of the Department of Social Services to campus one day a week to serve the needs of students and staff. It’s a partnership between the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and the state Department of Social Services.

Students and staff will even be able to use the program to apply for food stamps, Medicaid, child care, and other temporary assistance benefits.