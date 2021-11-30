MSSU students and staff spent ‘Giving Tuesday’ wrapping presents for students in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some faculty and staff members at Missouri Southern spent part of this “Giving Tuesday” giving their time to wrap presents.

It’s all part of the “Angel Tree” program, which is sponsored by the university’s “staff senate.” Paper ornaments from a tree in “Hearnes Hall” have a child’s name on each one, along with gift ideas.

Folks at the university pick an ornament and then do some shopping. They later — which, in this case was today — do some wrapping. The presents will go to the kids or loved ones of students in need.

“They’re always very appreciative. I’ve already gotten thank you e-mails from our students and so I want faculty and staff to know that our students really appreciated our help,” said Laura Gullett — Staff Senate Secretary.

The gifts will be distributed tomorrow night during the university’s annual “Southern Lights” celebration.