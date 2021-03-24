MSSU students able to study aboard again

JOPLIN, Mo, — The ability for students at Missouri Southern to study abroad is once again a possibility.

The pandemic affected the program last year – but a number of MSSU faculty members will lead three separate trips beginning this Summer. The first, in July – titled Placing Jane Austen – will involve a handful of locations in England where the author lived and worked.

Dates have yet to be announced for photography seminars in Sweden – as well as the Art and Anatomy in Italy Trip. Full-time students with a 2.5 GPA are eligible for a $1000 study abroad grant.