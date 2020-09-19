MSSU student working to restore campus trail

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area student is taking matters into his own hands when it comes to restoring a trail on campus.

MSSU Biology major Jeremiah Cline has spent part of the last few weeks trying to restore a trail near the biology pond on the Southern campus.

The trail dates back several years but had become overgrown with vegetation, both native to the area and non native.

He and a group of students helping him with the project have been clearing the path and trying to restore native species so it can again serve as a functioning outdoor classroom.

Jeremiah Cline, MSSU Biology Major, said, “I come out here with the mammalogy class last semester and it was overgrown to the point where we really couldn’t walk on it and so I kind of talked to my advisor and uh discussed taking it on as a service learning project and that’s kind of how it went from there.”

Cline and a group of volunteers will be working on the trail tomorrow morning.

He says it runs from the biology pond all the way to Turkey Creek.

The biology pound itself used to be an Olympic sized swimming pool.