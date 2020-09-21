MSSU student helping troops overseas with care packages

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri Southern Honors Student needs your help supporting our men and women overseas.

Megan Campbell wants to make care packages to send out to deployed soldiers.

The idea came to her when she was assigned a service project and wanted to impact people outside of her direct community.

Campbell says when she was younger, she and her grandfather would make care packages to send to soldiers.

About a year ago her grandfather passed away, and she believes this is a great way to remember the good times they had.

Megan Campbell, MSSU Honor Student, says, “He served in the Navy for four years and he used to always want to help out the veterans and the military men and women that we’re still serving. He thought it was very important. He was a very patriotic man and he passed that down onto me and i just want to keep that going for him.”

Campbell will accept donations for the care packages up until October 9 — each box takes about $40 to fill.

