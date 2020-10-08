MSSU student collecting books for homeless youth

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri Southern student is collecting books for a good cause.

Maria Socha, Hosting Book Drive for Homeless Youth, said, “A big part of education is obviously just to fall in love with reading and to want to become a lifelong learner to help you go places in life.”

Maria Socha is an education student at MSSU and is gathering books to donate to homeless youth. So far she’s collected more than 4,000 books.

“My goal for this is to just promote literacy and to promote learning for these kids.”

Grace Clouse is the Executive Director of Joplin NALA and says there are an estimated 11,000 adults in jasper and surrounding counties who read below a third grade level.

Grace Clouse, Executive Director Of Joplin NALA Read, said, “Literacy is the foundation for the rest of their educational year so third grade is a great indicator of how children are going to do for the rest of their education. “

Clouse says learning to read at a young age is important.

“Literacy affects a lot of things. Economic status, job attainment things like that. If you are unable to read above a third grade level or your reading skills are not up to par then you might struggle filling out an application or having the skills that maybe a job opportunity is really looking for.”

The book drive for homeless youth runs from now until October 23. The community can donate new and gently used books at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub starting next Tuesday.

“Hopefully through doing this we can connect with people who have the books and people who need the books,” said Socha.