MSSU starting construction to increase walking safety for students and staff

JOPLIN, Mo. — It will soon be a little safer for students at Missouri Southern to get from their dorms to the main part of campus.

Barricades have been set up in the main parking lot, as part of a series of upgrades designed to benefit student safety.

Vice President of Business Affairs Rob Yust says the project is kicking into high gear this week.

“Doing several projects around the oval and the parking lot and the street and the tunnel to the residence halls, and right now they’re gonna start on the parking lot that goes between the tunnel and the campus residence halls and they’re gonna put some medians in there to put some trees and make it more aesthetic and safer for our students and staff as they walk from the tunnel to the campus,” said Rob Yust, MSSU Vice President, Business Affairs

Weather permitting, the more than 600-thousand dollar project could be finished by the end of the year.

Federal and state dollars are funding the project.