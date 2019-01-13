JOPLIN, Mo. - The event featured students K-12 who were selected by their art teachers to participate.

The art gallery was not judged, but an opportunity for them to learn about the importance of the art industry.

Art gallery organizer Amber Mintert says this has been one of the highest attendance records for community members coming out to show their support.

Some of the art work represented includes digital arts, sculptures, ceramics, weavings, paintings and drawings.

"I just really like art because it's a really creative way for us to express ourselves, I think it's really pretty it's very amazing." said Elizabeth Dodson, Art Gallery Student Participant

"We have a lot of things in our school systems like sports that get a lot of attention and you have large crowds attending sporting events and I like sports too. But the arts also have their place and there student that that's their gift and they need to be recognized as well." said Amber Mintert, MSSU Assistant Professor of Art Education

Mintert adds you can still view the student artwork until this Friday at the MSSU Spiva Art Gallery.



