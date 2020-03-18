MSSU spending Spring break working on transition to online classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU students may be taking it easy over their week of Spring break, but that’s not the case for some staff members and faculty.

Employees in the Distance Learning Department will be working with teachers this week as they try and transition their classes from in person to on line.

Distance Learning Director Scott Snell says some faculty members already have experience in using the on line learning management system, but many of them don’t, and are in for a learning curve before classes resume on Monday.

But in the long run, he says students will be the real winners because their class room experience will be enhanced.

Scott Snell, MSSU Distance Learning Director, said, “And that once instructors that weren’t aware of some of these software tools become aware of them, I bet you we see an increase in enhancing the traditional class room with the really cool instructional technologies that are out there.”

Snell says there are already 200 on line courses offered each semester at MSSU with about 1,700 students taking them.