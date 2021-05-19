MSSU social work students get real-world experience at local nonprofit

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Sometimes there’s a difference between what’s in a textbook and what a student will encounter in the real world.

That’s what two area students are figuring out.

There’s learning in class, and then there’s learning on location.

That’s what MSSU Social Work Seniors Hope Moran and Hannah Prewett are getting at Crosslines in Joplin.

“I’m loving it so much, I’m getting to get to know people’s situations and circumstances, and I love being able to help them and help the community,” says Moran.

“I’ve learned how to interact with people of different ethnic backgrounds, and I’ve learned how to communicate with people who have um verbal barriers and that kind of thing,” says Prewett.

Both are this year’s paid interns at Crosslines.

If reality is what they’re seeking, Executive Director Rodney Rambo says they’ve come to the right place.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to have people on the front lines who are educated and understand social work and it’s also an incredible opportunity that we get to give real hands experience to seniors who are going to graduate next year,” says Rambo.

One of the things that has surprised both students is how many clients here that have jobs, and in some cases more than one.

Prewett says, “A lot of them will have a full time and then maybe a part time on the side and they’re still not just making enough.”

Moran adds, “The little bit of help we can provide these people, how happy it makes them and how much it can actually change their circumstances, it’s crazy how appreciative they are of everything we can do for them.”

“We’ll see as many as 1,700 people in a month and so, you know, these students are getting to uh just see large numbers of people getting to become familiar with every kind of scenario you could think of regarding what kind of regarding what people in this community face,” says Rambo.