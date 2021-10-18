MSSU Senior continues leading work on walking trail restoration project

JOPLIN, Mo. — Work continues on a project at Missouri Southern that began a little more than a year ago.

Jeremiah Cline was a junior when he came up with the idea to restore the 300 foot walking trail near the biology pond on campus. A solo restoration project quickly turned into a biology class project — and then a biology department project.

It’s since spread to others on campus who’ve signed up to volunteer. Cline will graduate in the spring, but plans to see the project through until its finished.

“I have put gravel on most of the trail with the help of the volunteers, I have been able to buy and start purchasing native plants and start putting them out there, and um picnic tables for a study area and I’ve also been able to go through and redo some of the sign and make it more educational,” said Jeremiah Cline, MSSU Senior.

The original trail dates back to the 1970’s, but had become pretty much unrecognizable before Cline started his project last year.

He’s also taking donations for the work. We have a link here.