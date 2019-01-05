MSSU's newest building is almost ready for the school year

A university campus is growing its footprint with the start of classes for 2019.

Missouri Southern's newest building is just days away from opening. And there are plenty of unique features designed for students.

"There's a computer bar there that covers a whole wall, that they'll have stools they can work there ... so there are spaces for them to sit around and work in that space,” says Bob Harrington, MSSU Construction Manager.

There are classrooms, faculty offices and a computer lab. But student collaboration is a big focus for the new home of the MSSU Math programs.

“There's two glassed in student study areas and a lot of open areas where the students can move the furniture around in any grouping that they want,” says Bob Harrington.

They are still waiting on the delivery of some glass panels.

“Scheduled to be here on the 10th, they will work on the weekend and whatever's necessary to have it ready for the 14th,” says Harrington.

But interior work should be done in time for the start of classes, although the overall project won't be quite done.

“Probably still some work they'll be doing on the outside for finish up. But it's stuff that won't affect uh the students inside - I mean it's not going to be noisy or anything of that nature that will affect it,” says Harrington.

The structure is named for Missouri Governor Jay Nixon who was instrumental in finding state funding for the $8 million project.

The hall will open for classes on January 14th.