MSSU promotes its healthcare program via social media, where there is a large demand for workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area university is turning to social media to get the word out on some of it’s most in demand programs.

Four state students don’t have to go far if they want to get into some of the most sought after occupations right now and into the future, they include nursing, dental hygiene, radiology, respiratory therapy and EMS. And all of them are housed inside the same building on the campus of MSSU.

And because many of these occupations are so in demand, graduates won’t have to go far in order to get a job. As part of national health professions week, which started today, the university is embarking on a social media campaign promoting current students in those programs as well as those who are already in the local workforce.

“We will be featuring our students who are in the health profession that graduated from Missouri Southern State University and what they are doing now in the health professions,” said Melinda Brown, Dir., Gipson Center For Healthcare Leadership.

And if direct patient care isn’t your thing, there’s also healthcare administration, which is where you’ll find Cassville native Avery Brown.

“I’d always done business and I really wanted to make a difference and be in the health field some way, that this allowed me that way into it,” said Avery Brown, MSSU Healthcare Administration Program.

Students aren’t the only ones that benefit from in demand programs, so does the community itself, because graduates often stay in the same area where they attended school, providing it with a supply of well trained healthcare professionals.

“Those positions are increasing every year, and I think that’s what makes health science such a massive field is because we’re constantly needing people, there is no surplus of nurses out there, or doctors, or anything, we’re always looking for more and so I would encourage anyone to look into health science field, no matter what,” said Avery Brown.