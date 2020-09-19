MSSU Project Stay gets $1.5 million in grant funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a big day for the Project Stay program at MSSU.

It’s been approved for a grant by the United States Department of Education that will provide nearly $1.5 million for the program over the next five years.

Project Stay serves 175 students at MSSU, offering financial literacy, scholarships, advising, tutoring, job-shadowing opportunities and counseling services, among other resources.

Dr. Debbie Fort, Director, said, “We meet with each student twice a semester we think that’s probably what helps our grant be so successful and our graduation rate to be high and in the fall it’s like they came pouring back in.”

The program has been at Missouri Southern for 20 years