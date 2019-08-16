MSSU president announces retirement

The President of Missouri Southern State University has announced that he will be retiring in 2020.

Dr. Alan Marble announced his retirement today at the All-Employee Welcome Back meeting. Dr. Marble was appointed to serve as the university’s president in 2014.

Before coming to MSSU, he had retired from Crowder College after serving the school for 27 years.

His tenure as president has marked a period of growth for Missouri Southern, including numerous building and renovation projects; the development of master’s degree offerings; and the creation of the Yours to Lose—Advanced Medical School Acceptance Program in partnership with Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Dr. Marble’s official retirement date will be June 30th, 2020.