MSSU political scientists talk Trump impeachment process

Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson are the only two presidents that faced the impeachment process. However, neither ended up being removed from office. And, local political experts seriously doubt it will ever happen to President Trump.

Dr. Nicole Shoaf at Missouri Southern says it starts with the U.S. House with a Democratic majority and ends with the Senate, with a Republican majority.

“If the majority of the House of Representatives votes in favor of the Articles of Impeachment, this is formally accusing the President of some sort of criminal wrongdoing under the Constitution and only if the Articles of Impeachment pass the House, does the process move forward, and then it goes into the Senate,” Shoaf explained.

If it gets to the Senate, a trial on those charges is held. Two-thirds of that body must vote in favor of impeachment for the president to be ousted from office. But, the process can takes months, and she says Trump’s term would probably already be over by that point.

Most of the International and Political Affairs students here at Missouri Southern weren’t even alive the last time a U.S. President went through this process.

“I think it’s interesting,” explained MSSU Student Kelsea Gorham.

Gorham says political history is more interesting when it’s unfolding before your very eyes.

“Probably the best time, because I feel like a few years ago I wouldn’t have had interest in it, whereas now I understand what’s happening and why it’s happening,” Gorham added.

The proceeding against Clinton ended after the Senate failed to convict him, but Johnson came up just one vote short conviction.