MSSU Political Science Association helps students register to vote

JOPLIN, Mo. — The next generation of Americans is getting ready to have their voices heard on who will lead the country into the next four years.

Members of the MSSU Political Science Association are spending part their day helping make sure their classmates can cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election.

Nicki Whitehead is the President of that organization and says the event is a practice run for the upcoming National Voter Registration Day, which is next Tuesday.

Nicki Whitehead, President, MSSU Political Science Association, said, “We ask them if they’re registered to vote and if they say no, we ask them if they are interested in registering and if they are we just ask them if they would like to make sure that they’re registered and if they would like to find out more information about how to vote.”

For many of the students that will be voting in the upcoming election, this is the first time they’re casting a ballot on their own.

Marady Anderson, MSSU Political Science Major, said, “Well I think obviously with different generations, we have different issues, and while we may have similar views to our parents, I think it is important to research what each candidate’s policies are and see how much would apply to you, and see like determine who you would want to vote for based on how it would really impact you and your community rather than what your used to.”

Dr. Nicole Shoaf says it’s time for the next generation to step up and make their voices counted on election day.

Dr. Nicole Shoaf, MSSU Political Science, said, “They can hear their parents out and they can read up on the issue themselves, if they agree with their parents great, if they don’t, it’s their vote, they’re full fledged citizens and they bare the responsibility and consequences of that.”

Club members answered any questions students had about voting either in person or by mail. They were even able to help their classmates not from Missouri figure out how to register in their home state. The election is Tuesday November 3rd.