MSSU police make upgrades around campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — It may look the same on the outside, but much has changed on the inside of the MSSU Campus Police Department building.

Ballistic glass now separates the dispatcher from the outside entrance of the building and provides more safety to the officers inside.

Police Chief Ken Kennedy says the bullet proof material also serves as an ideal barrier to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The other major upgrade is an 80 inch video monitoring screen that gives the department a much better view of much of the campus in real time.

Ken Kennedy, MSSU Police Chief, said, “Well in the past we had really small monitors and you could only watch two or three at a time and get a visual picture of it, with this you can put many of them on the screen and watch them at the same time so I think it helps as far as safety of the students and faculty and staff, visitors on campus, we just cleared up some property damage on campus to cars this week by going back and viewing film footage.”

Kennedy says cameras are continually added to provide better images to more and more of the campus and the streets that border the university.