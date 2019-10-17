MSSU PD helps combat prescription abuse with annual drug take-back week

A local university police force is once again taking part in the national prescription take-back effort.

Anyone with unwanted prescription drugs is encouraged to drop them off at the Missouri Southern Police Department building.

The service runs from 8 am until 5 pm, starting this Sunday and going through next Saturday. Only pills and patches will be accepted — liquids, needles and sharps will not be collected.

MSSU Chief of Police Ken Kennedy says this service is beneficial in several ways.

“It not only keeps them out of the hands of people that shouldn’t have them, but also, you shouldn’t flush them down the stool because they’re bad for the environment,” Kennedy explained. “This gives us a way to dispose of them in an environmentally-friendly way, so that people don’t flush them.”

Kennedy says that anywhere between 30 to 60 pounds of prescription drugs are collected in their facility alone.

This effort is a partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.