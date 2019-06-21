MSSU offers drone classes for students

JOPLIN, Mo. —

Forget Math, Biology or even a business degree, local higher education students will soon be able to take drone classes.

Missouri Southern State University is in the process of developing three courses that work toward FAA Certification to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle. The first class is an introduction to drones, while the second would focus on design and construction. The third would involve more of the actual piloting, with an eye toward a potential drone related career.

“Agriculture sensing systems, inspection of large scale equipment. Places that you can’t go yourself, you remotely go.” Brian Jones, Drone Instructor

The first MSSU drone class is expected to launch in the fall of 2020.