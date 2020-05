JOPLIN, Mo. — A new president has been hired to take the helm at Missouri Southern State University.

Dr. Dean Van Galen

Dr. Dean Van Galen is the pick to run MSSU starting this summer.

His education includes a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Ph.D from Kansas State University.

Van Galen currently serves as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

He will officially start the job on July 1st.