MSSU men’s basketball team shares joy of reading with Cecil Floyd students

Members of the MSSU men’s basketball team read to kids at Cecil Floyd Elementary School in Joplin on Thursday.

Event organizers say it’s a way for the student-athletes to give back to their community.

And, one of the guest readers almost chose teaching as his major.

“I thought about it–that was my first when I was in high school and I said that;s what I wanted to do. A teacher for around middle schoolers,” explained freshman Winston Dessesow.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native is opting for kinesiology instead of teaching, but he hopes to see at least some of the students at home games when the season starts.