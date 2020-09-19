MSSU March Band performs for Freeman Health System

JOPLIN, Mo. — So where does a band play when there aren’t any football games?

If you’re a member of the Missouri Southern Marching Band, the answer is an local health system.

This afternoon, band members drove to Freeman Hospital West and played a set of songs.

It’s a way keep up their skills and thank medical professionals at the same time.

Dr. Donald Linn, MSSU Director of Bands, said, “So we’re bringing music to the community and also here specifically at Freeman, we’re saying thank you, thanks you to all the essential workers who have gotten us through this hard time and continue to get us through the pandemic, it’s just our way of getting out in the community and bringing music to people.”

Following their performance at Freeman West, members of the MSSU marching band played at Freeman East.