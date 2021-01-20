MSSU looks to the government to make up lost revenue

JOPLIN, Mo. — Campus leaders at Missouri Southern are taking a closer look at the books and waiting to see what kind help may be coming from Uncle Sam.

Pandemic restrictions have been tough across the board for education. At Missouri Southern, that’s included a drop in enrollment last fall leading to less revenue. Federal CARES Act funding is helping to offset that.

Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, said, “So that has helped us in a significant way. There’s a new round of federal funding that’s coming including to higher education so we’ll learn more about that in the weeks ahead.”

An audit report presented to the Board of Governors is giving MSSU a clean bill of health. One of the big projects from 2020 is the Lion Village – $20 million worth of new housing for students.

Rob Yust, MSSU VP Business Affairs, said, “The facility is divided into three sections so that a trade gets done in one, they can shift to another and start it over again. And the other trades continue on, they’re not walking on top of each other.”

The project sits on the North side of campus, next to the existing dorms. And it looks like the campus won’t have much longer to wait for the addition.

“The weather’s been fairly nice so we hope to be on time which would be this Summer, be able to get into the facility.”

Students should be able to move in in time for the Fall semester.