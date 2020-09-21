MSSU local station providing a tropical theme presentation for the fall semester

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a tropical theme for the fall semester at Missouri Southern State University, but there are some limitations to connecting events with a potential audience.

Coronavirus protocols mean activities for the Caribbean semester are restricted to students and staff, but anyone can still find out about voodoo, Cuban baseball, and piracy thanks to the MSSU TV-station, KGCS.

They will record many of the presentations connected to the theme semester for airing at a later time.