MSSU local station providing a tropical theme presentation for the fall semester

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a tropical theme for the fall semester at Missouri Southern State University, but there are some limitations to connecting events with a potential audience.
Coronavirus protocols mean activities for the Caribbean semester are restricted to students and staff, but anyone can still find out about voodoo, Cuban baseball, and piracy thanks to the MSSU TV-station, KGCS.
They will record many of the presentations connected to the theme semester for airing at a later time.
Reach out to the community to provide this programming – people who can’t see it in person can see it through broadcast. And we’re also working to put these on YouTube.Judy Stiles, KGCS Manager