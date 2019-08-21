MSSU launches Oceania Semester

The MSSU Institute of International Studies is hosting the Oceania Semester. That covers 14 countries ranging from Australia and New Zealand, to Samoa and the Marshall Islands.

The schedule covers a wide range of events including a strong tie to the area right here in the Four States.

“The largest population of Marshalese in the world, outside of the Marshal Islands is in Springdale, Arkansas,” explained Dr. Chad Stebbins with the department. “So we’re going to have a program on that –how did that come about, why are they here, what are their particular challenges?”

The Oceania Semester will cover 30 events ranging from lectures and movies to food sampling.

You can see the full list by clicking here.