MSSU launches new Global Leaders program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new program at Missouri Southern means future students will have the chance to learn far beyond the classroom.

The program is called Global Leaders – and it’s a new way to give students a high level perspective. A generous donation from an alum is making the program possible.

Sallie Beard, MSSU Foundation, said, “Well this million dollar gift is a game changer for us.”

It’s kicking off the Global Leaders program, an opportunity for top tier students to get new opportunities on campus and around the world.

Dean Van Galen, MSSU Pres., said, “It provides 4 year scholarship support, it provides $4,000 in a stipend to study abroad and engage in some other meaningful experience. And also it’s a leadership development program; it’s unique in the 4 state region and in Missouri.”

50 students a year will qualify for the program. They’ll have access to interact with global leaders in business, healthcare, politics and more.

“To engage in again study abroad, undergraduate research or other experiences.”

There could also be a connection with the MSSU Honors Program.

Michael Howarth, MSSU Honors Program, said, “Students who want to be challenged. Students who want to want to expand their skills, expand their interest.”

The donation comes from the estate of Joel Newby, an alum of Joplin Junior College, the predecessor of Missouri Southern.

“This is an opportunity that will reap benefits for years to come and is something that I think will set Missouri Southern State University apart,” said Beard.

The program will kick off in the Fall semester of 2021.