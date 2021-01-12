MSSU launches digital backpack

JOPLIN, Mo. — Professors at Missouri Southern are getting access to a wide range of digital tools for virtual education.

It’s called the Digital Backpack for Faculty – a list of programs to make it easier to do everything from screen capture and student assessments to web conference and automate scoring. It includes programs like Honor Lock, Yellowdig, and Gradescope. Students are attending class in a combination of in-person and remote learning, so the digital backpack is designed to help close the gap.

Mike Olmstead, MSSU Spokesperson, said, “It might not necessarily be ideal or what we’re used to, or what anyone’s used to – but it works and it’s successful.”

MSSU students will start the 2021 Spring semester next week.