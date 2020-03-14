MSSU just seeing beginning of coronavirus impact on institution

JOPLIN, Mo. — Although Missouri Southern is temporarily moving all classes online – this is just the beginning of the impact of preparing for the coronavirus.

What’s next?

For starters, Spring break is canceled for professors.

And students are wondering how they’ll handle moving all classwork online.

Haleigh Scott, MSSU Student, said, “I think it’s going to be difficult because I’m a science major and a lot of my labs are on hands.”

But Haleigh Scott sees this as the university taking proactive steps.

“I think they’re doing everything they can to protect us at this point.”

The calendar means students have a week before they’ll see any changes.

But only the students.

Dr. Alan Marble, University President, MSSU, said, “Next week is spring break and it’s not going to be much of a break for our faculty.”

Who will spend the week making the switch to online.

It is temporary – until April 30th.

And that could change.

“We’ll have to make a decision probably by the middle of the month what we’ll do with commencement if we have it or we don’t.”

It is down to class only.

“The NCAA took that out of our hands. They canceled all Winter and Spring sports and there will be no practice, no sports at all.”

Student Abby Atkin isn’t worried – about her health or classes.

But adds it’s just all happening so fast.

Abby Atkin, MSSU Student, said, “It’s all happened really fast – you know just a couple of days ago it wasn’t a big deal and then all of a sudden like yesterday we were at practice and found out we can’t play and then classes are going online – it’s just a lot.”

MSSU averages 6,000 people on campus on an average day and up to 10,000 with certain events.

At this point there have been no cases on campus.