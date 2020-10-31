MSSU International Film Festival founder passes away

JOPLIN, Mo. — The founder of Missouri Southern’s International Film series has died.

Harrison Kash was a chemistry teacher for Joplin Junior College, now known as MSSU. He and three others established the International Film Festival at the college in 1954.

Over the years, the film series was supported through a combination of ticket sales, contributions, and funding through the Missouri Arts Council and the MSSU Institute of International Studies. Harrison provided more than 500 films that you couldn’t see anywhere else and shared them with students at the campus.

Chad Stebbins, Director of The Institution Of International Studies, MSSU, said, “He never believed you should show a film more than once so 500 films all unique to Joplin we will certainty carry on his legacy.”

Kash died earlier this week. He provided a $50,000 endowment to the film society in 2014. It was renamed the Harrison and June Kash International Film Society, in honor of Kash and his wife.