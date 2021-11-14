MSSU inducts 38 new members into the Golden Crest Circle of ODK

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is inducting its newest members into its National Leadership Honor Society.

Sunday afternoon 33 students and five faculty and staff members were inducted into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa.

The students were nominated into the honor society and selected by current members.

ODK recognizes achievement in academics and research, athletics, communications, service to campus and community and creative and performing arts.

“It’s a group of leaders so they’re very busy and now they have to add something else to their plate. So they get more busyness, but they also get the opportunity for leadership conferences. The opportunity for scholarships from graduate school and the opportunity for networking nationwide with all of the other members of ODK,” said Michael Garoutte, Professor of chemistry and ODK Faculty Advisor.

ODK is limited to 3% of the student body at MSSU.