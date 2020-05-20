MSSU incoming University President visits campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The next president of Missouri Southern is on campus – learning about his new university home.

Dr. Dean Van Galen met with students, staff, and community members at the North End Zone Facility Tuesday.

He says his first goal is to gain a better understanding of how MSSU works.

And he’s looking forward to building on a strong student experience for every lion on campus.

Dean Van Galen, Incoming MSSU President, said, “That’s involving them in activities like undergraduate research, clubs, study abroad – to help them have a very rich and rewarding college experience.”

Van Galen will take over as Missouri Southern President this Summer, when Dr. Alan Marble retires after seven years in the post.