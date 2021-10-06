MSSU hosts their 5th Annual MSSU Southern Summit to help faculty improve job skills

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even if you’ve been at your job for a number of years, that doesn’t mean you can’t become better at it.

That’s the whole purpose behind the 5th Annual MSSU Southern Summit. The event is designed to help Southern faculty and staff members become better at their occupations, with the overall goal of improving the educational experience for students.

And if students have a good experience, they’ll be more likely to tell others about the school.

And Don Mihulka says that kind of word of mouth testimonial could be the key to reversing the trend of declining enrollment.

“Roughly seven hundred thousand students have stepped out of higher education because of Covid primarily and I’m sure there’s other factors, but I think our challenge is how do we convince those communities that have stepped out of higher education, to step back in,” said Don Mihulka, MSSU Information Technology.

MSSU’s student enrollment dropped again this year, by nearly 14%.