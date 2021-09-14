MSSU hosts “Taste of Japan” event for their Japan Semester

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the fall semester at Missouri Southern — there are 31 events scheduled for the university’s “Japan Semester.”

Tonight was event number 9.

“A Taste of Japan” took place inside the Mayes Dining Hall on campus. On the menu — all things Japanese and/or Asian.

Sushi, a ramen bar, miso, glazed cod, yakitori — which is skewered chicken, rice, and many other options.

The themed cuisine event during each themed-semester is always one of the most popular. Last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

So everyone was happy to be back learning and, of course, eating — this year.

This helps us bring everybody together and it helps us educate and kind of just have a little bit of fun and creativity. // We try to get as much of the street food of the Japanese style together and try to highlight as much of the flavors as we can,” said Robert McClellan, MSSU / Fresh Ideas Dir. of Dining Services.”

Many more “Japan Semester” events are on the calendar. And they’re free and open to the public.

You’ll find a list through a link here.