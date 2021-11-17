MSSU hosts Study Abroad Fair to offer students a chance to study overseas

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern will, once again, offer students the chance to study abroad.

The university hosted a “Study Abroad Fair” this morning. A total of seven faculty lead trips to a number of different countries are planned for may.

It’ll be the first time a full schedule of trips will take place since the beginning of the pandemic. Students who’ve studied abroad before highly recommend the educational experience.

“We went to Ireland, Italy, we went to Czech Republic, I was able to learn I had family roots from Czech Republic, I have ancestors that are directly from there, we went to Germany, Paris France, all over,” said Heather Sams, Studied Abroad.

“Well the seven trips are all going to Europe, two to the UK, two to Italy, one to Sweden, one to the Czech Republic,” said Chad Stebbins, MSSU Institute of International Studies.

Students who spend an entire semester abroad will attend leading European universities, but still pay MSSU tuition.