MSSU hosts Lion Pride Visit Day, attracting high school students to explore the campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — University students weren’t the only ones on the campus of MSSU today.

A large group of high school students as well as some of their parents toured the southern campus today as part of the last Lion Pride Visit Day of the year. Campus Visits Coordinator Abby Bishop says she’s pleased with the size of crowds the event drew.

“We have prospects, we have already admitted students, we have students who are coming in the spring, students who are coming in the summer or fall of next year, so we have a lot of different students here,” said Abby Bishop, MSSU Campus Visits Coordinator.

While on campus, students and family members were able to meet with faculty members as well as learn about financial aid options.