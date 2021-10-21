MSSU hosts internship expo to help students find career opportunities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern did a little planning for the future today.

The University’s Office of Career Services hosted an internship expo. Students got the chance to network with area banks, manufacturing companies, restaurants, hospitals and nonprofits.

And the focus wasn’t just on internships. For some, it could mean permanent employment.

“From every industry possible — everyone’s hiring. And it’s a really exciting time to connect those students who are excited for a learning experience like an internship with those businesses who want to teach and mentor them,” said Alex Gandy, MSSU Career Services.

A total of 40 businesses and organizations took part in today’s event.