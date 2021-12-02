MSSU hosts free “Stuff a Lion” event to boost school spirit before finals week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern, today, were all about the business of stuffing lions.

The university’s “Campus Activities Board” hosts the free “Stuff a Lion” event every semester to boost school spirit ahead of finals week. It is one of the most popular events every year on campus.

“You’re gonna go look back and be like, I remember me and my friends went and got a stuffed lion. And it kind of reminds me of being in like Build-a-Bear when I was a little kid. So it’s kinda like that memorable thing — you remember doing Build-a-Bear, so you’re gonna remember doing this,” said Jessica Lord, Campus Activities Board President.

The lions this semester were safari-themed.