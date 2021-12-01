MSSU hosts 15th annual “Southern Lights” holiday celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier tonight, Missouri Southern hosted its 15th annual “Southern Lights” celebration. This year’s version looked a little different.

The tree lighting was moved in front of the Mayes Student Life Center instead of its normal location on the Oval, because of campus construction. Regardless — fun times.

“Coming back from Thanksgiving — they are getting stressed because finals are next week. This is just a couple hours for them to relax and enjoy some nice lights outside and have some fun together,” said Craig Gullett, Director of Student Activities.

The university provided carriage rides, a photo booth, crafts and hot chocolate for students and their families.