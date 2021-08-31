MSSU hosting Japanese film festival for their Japan semester

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is transporting students to another continent.

Tonight kicks off the Japan themed semester at MSSU with a showing of the Japanese movie Ikiru.

They will be showing a free Japanese film every Tuesday night at 7pm at Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall or at Bookhouse Cinema.

The University will be hosting 31 Japan-themed events and cultural activities through December.

“There’s really something for everyone. A number of departments on campus has contributed activities. The English Department is reading a couple of books and inviting an author to do a zoom presentation from Tokyo. The art department has exhibitions the music department has concerts,” said Dr. Chad Stebbins, Director Of Institute Of International Studies.

MSSU will be hosting “A Taste of Japan” which is an all-you-can-eat dinner of traditional foods.

It will cost ten dollars and be held September 14 from 4:30pm to 7 pm at the Mayes Dining Hall. All the other events are free and open to the public.

To see the full list of events, click here.