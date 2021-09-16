MSSU holds “Networking 101” event to help students find jobs

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re already in the business world, networking could be a great way to find your next job.

And if you’re a student, it can lead to your first job.

Volunteers with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the MSSU Office of Career Services, held an event on campus at Missouri Southern called “Networking 101” to introduce that concept to new students.

“Why today is important for a student is as they progress towards graduation is that Networking is often one of those primary skill sets that you need as you enter the work force, uh whether that is through an interview process, or maybe you’re in a professional association or at a Chamber event, we want students to understand that getting connected to industry members is an important skill to have,” said Alex Gandy, Dir., MSSU Office of Career Services.

The event helps students to begin to learn how to start a conversation with a business professional they’ve never met before.