MSSU holds Harry Potter week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area university are celebrating the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The third annual Literature Lives Celebration kicked off on Friday on the campus of MSSU.

The event is presented by the English and Philosophy Department and focuses on the Harry Potter book series written by author J.K. Rowling.

Hunter Van Valkenburg, MSSU Student, said, “Monday night we are doing, ‘Magical Creatures and Concoctions’, which we’re gonna have live owls and snakes there and make some stuff and it’s gonna be really fun, we’re gonna have Quidditch tournament where you’re gonna play Quidditch and assemble Quidditch teams, we’re gonna have the gala at the end of the week.”

The schedule for the entire week is available here.