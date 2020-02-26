MSSU holds entrepreneurial pitch day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some MSSU students are getting a taste of the working world, pitching business ideas to a panel of judges.

Each budding entrepreneur had 90 seconds to sell the three judges on why his or her idea should get funding.

The judging panel picked three ideas to split $500 in prize money.

They point out the more students get used to making a presentation now, the easier it will be after graduation.

Kenneth Surbrugg, MSSU Entrepreneurship Director, said, “Sometimes students can come through college and have just one or two presentations – we all know that life is about presenting and talking and a little bit uncomfortable but off balance with some different questions.”

The idea came from a 2019 Regional Conference on Entrepreneurship – and the winners today will get a free trip to the 2020 conference.